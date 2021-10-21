Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $545.48 Million

Brokerages expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will post sales of $545.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $571.20 million and the lowest is $529.00 million. Stepan reported sales of $464.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $595.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 21.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 388,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,375,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stepan by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54,183 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Stepan in the first quarter valued at $5,938,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Stepan in the second quarter valued at $5,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $122.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.51 and a 200 day moving average of $123.12. Stepan has a 12 month low of $109.08 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

