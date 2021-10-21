Zacks: Analysts Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will announce $91.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $43.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $323.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $436.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $419.35 million, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $477.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.84 million.

BSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

NYSE:BSM opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.56. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.21%.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 75,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 388,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

