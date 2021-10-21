Zacks: Analysts Expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). BrainsWay reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BrainsWay.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of BrainsWay stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,179. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $136.55 million, a PE ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 1.17. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at $1,613,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 498,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.