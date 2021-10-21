Zacks: Analysts Expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $15.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.00 million.

CCCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.40 on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

