Zacks: Analysts Expect Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ earnings. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

EBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.47 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of EBR stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,445,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth $1,939,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.