Zacks: Analysts Expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.70 Million

Brokerages expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to post $144.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.90 million and the lowest is $135.73 million. Five9 posted sales of $112.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $578.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.54 million to $606.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $696.04 million, with estimates ranging from $641.03 million to $787.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,239,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,663. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 205.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,156,000 after purchasing an additional 564,303 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 16.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after purchasing an additional 408,928 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 318.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 438,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,488,000 after purchasing an additional 334,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Five9 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $158.83 on Thursday. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $130.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -223.70 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

