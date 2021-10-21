Zacks: Analysts Expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to post $27.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.82 million. Flexion Therapeutics posted sales of $23.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $112.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.82 million to $126.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $180.39 million, with estimates ranging from $147.76 million to $220.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $468.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

