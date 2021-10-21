Zacks: Analysts Expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.43). Fusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of FUSN opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $326.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.19.

In related news, Director Steven Gannon bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 45,821 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 125,141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,841 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

