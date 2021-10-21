Zacks: Analysts Expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to post $6.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.36 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $5.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $23.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.64 billion to $23.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $25.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $25.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Johnson Controls International.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

NYSE JCI opened at $73.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $76.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.