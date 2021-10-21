Zacks: Analysts Expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $453.00 Million

Brokerages expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to announce $453.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $445.00 million and the highest is $461.00 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $436.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

MAXR stock opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,968.00 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 116.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 31,013 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 72.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $877,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $361,000.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

