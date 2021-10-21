Zacks: Analysts Expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.32 Million

Equities analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to post sales of $143.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.60 million. NovoCure reported sales of $132.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $562.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.70 million to $576.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $638.17 million, with estimates ranging from $630.90 million to $646.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVCR. Northland Securities began coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,253.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $74,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,816.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,051 in the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 8.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,369,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,088,478,000 after acquiring an additional 68,624 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 30.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 7.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 29.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $117.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,358.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.62. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $108.31 and a 12 month high of $232.76.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

