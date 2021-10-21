Zacks: Analysts Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.13 Million

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will announce $12.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $13.68 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $5.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $46.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.94 million to $51.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $93.41 million, with estimates ranging from $67.27 million to $116.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCUL. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $868.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.05.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth $178,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.