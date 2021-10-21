Zacks: Analysts Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will announce $12.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $13.68 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $5.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $46.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.94 million to $51.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $93.41 million, with estimates ranging from $67.27 million to $116.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCUL. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $868.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.05.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth $178,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

