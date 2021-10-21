Zacks: Analysts Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to post $6.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.38 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $5.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year sales of $25.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.24 billion to $25.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.08 billion to $29.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion.

PAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAG opened at $103.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $50.45 and a twelve month high of $109.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.11%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

