Zacks: Analysts Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce $2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the lowest is $2.23. Saia reported earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $9.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $236.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.36.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $266.49 on Thursday. Saia has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $267.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.95 and a 200-day moving average of $230.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

