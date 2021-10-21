Zacks: Analysts Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.19 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will report sales of $284.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.25 million and the highest is $285.13 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $239.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $299.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.08 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STRA shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $70.67 on Thursday. Strategic Education has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $101.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Strategic Education by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 51.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

