Zacks: Analysts Expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.15). Virgin Galactic reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPCE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.87.

Shares of SPCE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.14. 320,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,201,563. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.34. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60.

In related news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,352,000 after buying an additional 1,315,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,506,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,919,000 after buying an additional 381,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

