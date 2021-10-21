Zacks: Analysts Expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $433.53 Million

Brokerages forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will announce $433.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $440.00 million and the lowest is $424.10 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $383.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,421,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,144,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,283,000 after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 623,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $182.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $108.99 and a 52-week high of $183.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

