Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AFC Gamma.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFC Gamma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at $12,313,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at $7,314,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at $3,319,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at $2,100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFCG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 38,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,632. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $25.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFC Gamma (AFCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.