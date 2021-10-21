Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to Post $1.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $1.98. Cambridge Bancorp posted earnings per share of $2.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CATC. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth $176,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $202,000. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $89.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $89.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.36%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

