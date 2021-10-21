Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Comstock Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRK. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,516,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares during the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRK stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,365. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.72. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

