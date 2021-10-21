Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $391.20 Million

Analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to report $391.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $391.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $391.21 million. Corsair Gaming posted sales of $457.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Shares of CRSR opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $51.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

