Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $761.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to post $761.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $786.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $740.90 million. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $623.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $207,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,811,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,078 shares of company stock worth $3,832,353. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $359.27 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $240.86 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

