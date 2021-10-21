Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to Post $0.53 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.42. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on GXO. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.08.

Shares of GXO opened at $85.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

