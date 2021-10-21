Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hyliion.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06.

HYLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

NYSE HYLN opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at $8,083,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $1,827,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 925,000 shares of company stock worth $8,241,000 over the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 313.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 4,138.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 125.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 967,790 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 494.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 926,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 697.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 567,243 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyliion (HYLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.