Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Mitek Systems posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $31.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.74 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MITK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

MITK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.39. 8,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,827. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $853.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

