Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.72). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on PHAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 16th.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Clay Thorp purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

