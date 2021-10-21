Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Post $2.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will report $2.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the lowest is $2.23. Saia posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $9.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Saia from $236.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Saia from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.36.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Saia by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA stock opened at $266.49 on Thursday. Saia has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $267.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.82.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.