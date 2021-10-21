Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $384.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to report sales of $384.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $395.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $372.70 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $356.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in SPX FLOW by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,065,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,744 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SPX FLOW by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,324,000 after purchasing an additional 111,796 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in SPX FLOW by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 74,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SPX FLOW by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $77.49 on Thursday. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

