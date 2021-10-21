Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report $4.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.39 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $17.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 billion to $18.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $19.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

NYSE:TEN opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68.

In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenneco by 59.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tenneco by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,626,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenneco by 31.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,134,000 after purchasing an additional 677,886 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in Tenneco by 237.3% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,540 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tenneco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

