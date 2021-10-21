Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $764.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will post sales of $764.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $743.60 million and the highest is $772.40 million. The Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $517.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Cheesecake Factory.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAKE. Wedbush dropped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after buying an additional 663,896 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,357,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,087,000 after buying an additional 200,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after buying an additional 86,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,319,000 after buying an additional 43,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 708,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.