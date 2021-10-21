Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $660.24 Million

Equities analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to post $660.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $654.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $663.60 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $599.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $72.09 on Thursday. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

