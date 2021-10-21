Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Verizon Communications reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.35. The company had a trading volume of 854,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,763,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.06. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $61.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.24%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 142,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 130,545 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 143,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 220,608 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verizon Communications (VZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.