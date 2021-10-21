Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.08. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WM Technology.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAPS. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $14,587,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $12,708,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $10,716,000. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.59. 5,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,231. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.06. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WM Technology (MAPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.