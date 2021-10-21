Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.51 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%.

MDRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.72.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 315.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 56,115 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 13.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $285,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 34.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 61,540 shares during the period.

Shares of MDRX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,840. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

