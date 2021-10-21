Zacks: Brokerages Expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Billion

Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report $3.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.75 billion and the lowest is $3.34 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $14.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $15.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $17.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Shares of BWA opened at $45.78 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Aviva PLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 80,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 184,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 763,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

