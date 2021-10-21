Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will post $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.39 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BC. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.87.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $97.72 on Thursday. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Brunswick by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,196,000 after buying an additional 40,873 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,621,000 after buying an additional 200,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Brunswick by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.