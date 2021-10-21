Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $615.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to post sales of $615.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $650.90 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $147.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 317.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $36,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,802 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBRT opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.