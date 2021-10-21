Zacks: Brokerages Expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will post sales of $15.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $12.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $60.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $67.40 million, with estimates ranging from $66.80 million to $68.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

NASDAQ OSS opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $94.64 million, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 2.04.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $58,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,776 shares of company stock worth $785,774. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 23.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

