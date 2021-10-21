Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will post $4.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.83 billion and the highest is $4.39 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $17.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 billion to $18.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $19.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

In other news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 12.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 30.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Tenneco by 12.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Tenneco by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.55. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

