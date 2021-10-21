Zacks: Brokerages Expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Post -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.64). Travere Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.88). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,493 shares of company stock worth $1,750,503. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,538 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 44.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,475,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,845,000 after purchasing an additional 454,564 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 79.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,052,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.19. 8,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,691. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

