Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.07 Million

Analysts expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to post sales of $178.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.79 million and the highest is $178.50 million. Trupanion reported sales of $130.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $690.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $689.50 million to $691.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $881.96 million, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $903.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million.

Several brokerages have commented on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $455,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $28,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,711,862. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,565,000 after acquiring an additional 608,272 shares during the period. Greenlea Lane Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $31,131,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 248.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after acquiring an additional 300,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $20,089,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 27,534.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after acquiring an additional 185,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $104.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.39. Trupanion has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $126.53. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

