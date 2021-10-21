Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wheels Up Experience.

UP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UP. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,297,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,757,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,668,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 605,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,736. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.52.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

