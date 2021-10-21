Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,252 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.41% of Zai Lab worth $69,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 37.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $141,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab stock opened at $99.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.91 and its 200-day moving average is $148.21.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

In related news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total value of $1,146,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,025,416 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

