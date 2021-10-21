Zano Hits One Day Volume of $256,962.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Zano has a market cap of $42.91 million and approximately $256,962.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $3.95 or 0.00006298 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zano has traded 44.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,838.53 or 1.00237453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00055233 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.87 or 0.00318821 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.37 or 0.00511037 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.71 or 0.00198934 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008484 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002252 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,898,486 coins and its circulating supply is 10,868,986 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

