Zcoin Market Cap Hits $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,488.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,274.76 or 0.06527496 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.85 or 0.00315856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $645.16 or 0.00985152 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00089415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.74 or 0.00411892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.60 or 0.00268137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.55 or 0.00258896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00004898 BTC.

About Zcoin

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

