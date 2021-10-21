Zebi Token Price Down 3% This Week (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $47,101.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00068052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00071776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00102600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,904.89 or 1.00023474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.33 or 0.06484855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00022369 BTC.

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,079,404,502 coins and its circulating supply is 820,723,990 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

