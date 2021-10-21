Zeepin (ZPT) Market Capitalization Reaches $533,679.37

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $533,679.37 and approximately $49,764.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00068573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00071682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00102715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,836.79 or 1.00403121 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.03 or 0.06488873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00022912 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

