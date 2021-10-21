Zel (ZEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.00 or 0.00253686 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00112099 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00136811 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001741 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002519 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

