ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.13

Shares of ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (CVE:ZEN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.13 and traded as high as C$4.73. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at C$4.61, with a volume of 194,855 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$410.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.17.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZEN Graphene Solutions news, Senior Officer Peter Wood sold 43,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total value of C$136,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at C$180,657.50.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

