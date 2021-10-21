Zendesk (ZEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Zendesk to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Zendesk has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. On average, analysts expect Zendesk to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ZEN opened at $128.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.60. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $103.28 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $100,853.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,469,848.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $5,283,866.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 840,482 shares in the company, valued at $101,219,247.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,470 shares of company stock worth $14,666,418 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

