Zendesk (ZEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Zendesk to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Zendesk has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. On average, analysts expect Zendesk to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE ZEN opened at $128.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.60. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $103.28 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.
Several analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.
Zendesk Company Profile
Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.
